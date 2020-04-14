Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 22.3% and shares of Conns up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by New Age Beverages, trading higher by about 31.5% and Brown Forman, trading higher by about 6.2% on Tuesday.

