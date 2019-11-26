Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Best Buy (BBY), up about 11.8% and shares of Gamestop (GME) up about 2.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Chicos FAS (CHS), trading up by about 14.6% and Burlington Stores (BURL), trading higher by about 8.8% on Tuesday.

