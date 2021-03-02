Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Energy Fuels, up about 15% and shares of Denison Mines up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Navios Maritime Partners, trading higher by about 8% and Navios Maritime Containers, trading up by about 7.8% on Tuesday.

