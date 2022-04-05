In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Uranium Energy, up about 9.3% and shares of Smart Sand up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Lockheed Martin, trading higher by about 1.9% and L3Harris Technologies, trading higher by about 1.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Defense Stocks

