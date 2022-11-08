Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 13.42% year-to-date. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 16.96% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 31.08% year-to-date. Combined, DD and ALB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.65% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.01% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 11.47% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.7%
Also see: Funds Holding PLAB
GRPN Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of SCM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.