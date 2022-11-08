Markets
DD

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

November 08, 2022 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 13.42% year-to-date. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 16.96% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 31.08% year-to-date. Combined, DD and ALB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.65% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.01% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 11.47% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.1%
Utilities +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Services +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Energy -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PLAB
 GRPN Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of SCM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD
ALB
XLB
NI
LNT

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter