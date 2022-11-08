Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 13.42% year-to-date. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 16.96% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 31.08% year-to-date. Combined, DD and ALB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.65% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.01% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 11.47% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Services +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Energy -0.7%

