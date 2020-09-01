Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.9%. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 5.50% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 32.94% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 24.05% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and WRK make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is up 26.19% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc is up 9.49% year-to-date. Combined, DE and URI make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.9%
Industrial +0.6%
Services +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Energy -0.4%
Healthcare -1.1%
Utilities -1.3%

