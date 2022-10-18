Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 19.90% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 30.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 41.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 2.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and down 15.06% on a year-to-date basis. Lockheed Martin Corp, meanwhile, is up 24.13% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, is down 30.86% year-to-date. LMT makes up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.3% Industrial +2.2% Utilities +2.0% Services +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.5% Financial +1.4% Consumer Products +1.3% Energy +1.2% Healthcare +1.1%

