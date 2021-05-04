Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 4.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 17.79% year-to-date. Sealed Air Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.91% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 69.56% year-to-date. Combined, SEE and NUE make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 24.75% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.07% year-to-date, and Vornado Realty Trust is up 29.70% year-to-date. BEN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.0%
Financial +0.5%
Industrial 0.0%
Energy -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.8%
Services -1.1%
Technology & Communications -2.0%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

