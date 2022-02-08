Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 7.49% year-to-date. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 1.13% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 6.05% year-to-date. Combined, DD and WRK make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 4.48% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is up 17.65% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services is up 6.03% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and DFS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.6%
Financial +1.2%
Healthcare +1.1%
Services +1.0%
Industrial +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Utilities +0.6%
Energy -1.8%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

