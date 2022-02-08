Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 7.49% year-to-date. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 1.13% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 6.05% year-to-date. Combined, DD and WRK make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 4.48% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is up 17.65% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services is up 6.03% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and DFS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.6% Financial +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Services +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.6% Energy -1.8%

