Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 4.8%. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.8% and 8.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 4.5% on the day, and down 21.64% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 40.42% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 38.13% year-to-date. DOW makes up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 4.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.4% and 13.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 4.4% in midday trading, and down 44.44% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc , meanwhile, is down 32.65% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 72.96% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and APA make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +4.8% Energy +4.7% Consumer Products +4.2% Financial +3.9% Services +3.7% Industrial +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.7%

