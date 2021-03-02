Markets
NEM

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 5.41% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.16% year-to-date, and Dow Inc is up 15.86% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and DOW make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.89% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co. , meanwhile, is up 43.69% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 31.34% year-to-date. Combined, F and GM make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.1%
Utilities 0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Energy -0.3%
Technology & Communications -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM DOW XLB F GM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest