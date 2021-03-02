Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 5.41% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.16% year-to-date, and Dow Inc is up 15.86% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and DOW make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.89% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co. , meanwhile, is up 43.69% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 31.34% year-to-date. Combined, F and GM make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.2% Energy -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.1%

