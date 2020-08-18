Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 3.40% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 14.60% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 11.01% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FCX make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 11.78% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.53% year-to-date, and Philip Morris International Inc, is down 4.02% year-to-date. Combined, STZ and PM make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Services -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Financial -0.6% Energy -1.2%

