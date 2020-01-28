Tuesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Delphi Technologies, up about 60.7% and shares of Pc-tel up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 5.9% and Meritage Homes, trading higher by about 5.4% on Tuesday.

