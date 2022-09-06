Tuesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Industrial sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 12.32% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.69% year-to-date, and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., is down 27.88% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 6.01% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.78% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 28.82% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SRE make up approximately 21.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Materials -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.9% Energy -1.3%

