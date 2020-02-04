Tuesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Industrial sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.2% and 6.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 1.61% year-to-date. Textron Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.28% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc, is down 10.65% year-to-date. Combined, TXT and URI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and up 8.24% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.72% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp, is down 3.64% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and IPGP make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Industrial +2.3% Technology & Communications +2.1% Financial +1.8% Materials +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Services +1.6% Energy +1.6% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.