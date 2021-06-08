Tuesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 18.92% year-to-date. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 54.80% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc is up 17.76% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and DAL make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 20.82% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 19.40% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 107.08% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and NUE make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.5% Services +0.4% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.7%

