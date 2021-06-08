Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Clover Health Investments, up about 58.3% and shares of Alignment Healthcare up about 3.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Wendys, trading higher by about 18.4% and Potbelly, trading up by about 6.8% on Tuesday.

