In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, up about 138.4% and shares of 1life Healthcare up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 6.3% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 17.6% and Permianville Royalty Trust, trading up by about 9.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

