In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Bright Health Group, up about 29.1% and shares of Community Health Systems up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 3.8% and Conns, trading higher by about 3.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.