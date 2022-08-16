Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Apparel Stores

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6%. Leading the group were shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, up about 75.2% and shares of Kirkland's up about 27.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by ThredUp, trading up by about 13.4% and Torrid Holdings, trading higher by about 12.4% on Tuesday.

