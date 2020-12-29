Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 11.74% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 89.21% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is up 2.35% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and ZBH make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.98% on a year-to-date basis. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.41% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 8.94% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and PNW make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Services -0.5% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -0.9% Industrial -1.0%

