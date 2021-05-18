Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.60% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 30.88% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 8.11% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and ALGN make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.34% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 28.43% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 4.49% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.5% Energy -1.7%

