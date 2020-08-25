Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.75% year-to-date. Amgen Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.33% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 63.41% year-to-date. Combined, AMGN and REGN make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 30.57% on a year-to-date basis. Salesforce.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.80% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 86.12% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and AMD make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Financial -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Energy -0.7%
Materials -0.8%
Utilities -1.0%

