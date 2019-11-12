Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 11.66% year-to-date. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.29% year-to-date, and Boston Scientific Corp. is up 16.55% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and BSX make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 18.5% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 40.63% on a year-to-date basis. DXC Technology Co, meanwhile, is down 33.31% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 41.15% year-to-date. Combined, DXC and FTNT make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Energy -0.5%

