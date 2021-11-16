Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 19.44% year-to-date. IQVIA Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.29% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 33.66% year-to-date. Combined, IQV and BIO make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 30.63% on a year-to-date basis. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.07% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 61.71% year-to-date. QCOM makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Energy +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Utilities -0.1%

