Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 0.22% year-to-date. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.45% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 4.10% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and ALGN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 1.71% on a year-to-date basis. Sysco Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.82% year-to-date, and Darden Restaurants, Inc., is down 30.52% year-to-date. Combined, SYY and DRI make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.9%
Services +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Financial +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Utilities -1.1%

