Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 10.16% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.88% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 31.68% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 13.97% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.68% year-to-date, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc, is down 40.15% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and MKTX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.6% Financial -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Utilities -0.9% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Materials -1.5% Energy -3.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.