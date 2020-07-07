Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 1.44% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 73.64% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 37.86% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and VRTX make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. Philip Morris International Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.26% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 13.04% year-to-date. Combined, PM and CHD make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Services -0.8% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.0% Financial -1.8% Energy -2.3%

