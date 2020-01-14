Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 11.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.84% year-to-date. Perrigo Company plc, meanwhile, is up 8.65% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 7.39% year-to-date. Combined, PRGO and INCY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.22% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.36% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 3.22% year-to-date. Combined, UAA and UA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

