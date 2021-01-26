Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Conversion Labs, up about 24.3% and shares of United Natural Foods up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading up by about 8.1% and Acacia Research, trading up by about 6.4% on Tuesday.

