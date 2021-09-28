Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of United Natural Foods, up about 22.7% and shares of Spartannash up about 3.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Camber Energy, trading higher by about 14.9% and Ring Energy, trading higher by about 14.8% on Tuesday.

