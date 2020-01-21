Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of The New Home Company, up about 3.2% and shares of LGI Homes, up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by York Water, trading higher by about 2.1% and American Water Works, trading up by about 1.8% on Tuesday.

