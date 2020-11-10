Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 7.7% and shares of LGI Homes up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Glatfelter, trading higher by about 9% and Koppers Holdings, trading higher by about 7% on Tuesday.

