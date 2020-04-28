Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.4%. Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 34.6% and shares of D.R. Horton up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Chicos Fas, trading higher by about 20.6% and Childrens Place, trading higher by about 9.8% on Tuesday.

