Tuesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Banking & Savings

In trading on Tuesday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Altus Midstream, up about 4.8% and shares of South Jersey Industries up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, trading higher by about 7.2% and Banco Bradesco, trading up by about 6.4% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.