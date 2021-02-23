Markets
ALTM

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Banking & Savings

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Altus Midstream, up about 4.8% and shares of South Jersey Industries up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, trading higher by about 7.2% and Banco Bradesco, trading up by about 6.4% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Banking & Savings
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Banking & Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALTM SJI ITUB BBD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest