Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.1%. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.2% and 6.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 6.22% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 12.28% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 2.75% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and DFS make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 21.80% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.68% year-to-date, and Fox Corp, is down 17.21% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and FOXA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.1% Services +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.3% Materials +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.5% Consumer Products -0.1%

