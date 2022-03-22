Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 1.36% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 11.44% year-to-date, and SVB Financial Group, is down 13.58% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and SIVB make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 10.85% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.03% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 26.67% year-to-date. PARA makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.3% Services +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities -0.0% Energy -0.4%

