Markets
WFC

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 1.36% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 11.44% year-to-date, and SVB Financial Group, is down 13.58% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and SIVB make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 10.85% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.03% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 26.67% year-to-date. PARA makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.3%
Services +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Materials +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities -0.0%
Energy -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC SIVB XLF MTCH PARA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular