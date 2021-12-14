Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 33.72% year-to-date. Comerica, Inc., meanwhile, is up 53.90% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 15.07% year-to-date. Combined, CMA and TRV make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.60% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 125.80% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 1.12% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and LYB make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.3% Materials -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.8% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.4%

