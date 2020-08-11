Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 6.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.7% on the day, and down 15.49% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is up 2.02% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp , is down 26.75% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and RF make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and down 2.84% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 71.96% year-to-date, and TransDigm Group Inc, is down 9.75% year-to-date. TDG makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +2.3%
Industrial +2.0%
Services +1.8%
Energy +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Materials +1.2%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Utilities -1.5%

