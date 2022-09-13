Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, losing just 1.2%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a loss of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 48.96% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.35% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 61.51% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and COP make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 8.75% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.55% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 4.55% year-to-date. Combined, FE and NRG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.2% Utilities -1.7% Consumer Products -2.6% Industrial -2.6% Healthcare -2.8% Financial -2.8% Materials -2.9% Services -3.3% Technology & Communications -3.5%

