Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 37.88% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 117.09% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 47.88% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MPC make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 6.51% on a year-to-date basis. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 12.25% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 7.11% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and D make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.9%
Utilities +1.1%
Financial +0.4%
Materials -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Healthcare -0.8%
Industrial -0.8%
Services -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.8%

