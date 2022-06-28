Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 38.01% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 51.10% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 110.54% year-to-date. Combined, HES and OXY make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.38% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.62% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 16.01% year-to-date. Combined, NI and SRE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Utilities +0.3% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -1.1% Healthcare -1.6% Services -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.1%

