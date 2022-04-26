Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 35.86% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 42.60% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 32.94% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and BKR make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.39% on a year-to-date basis. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.41% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 9.79% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and CMS make up approximately 10.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Utilities -0.4% Materials -1.2% Financial -1.6% Consumer Products -1.8% Industrial -2.0% Services -2.1% Healthcare -2.2% Technology & Communications -2.3%

