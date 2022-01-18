Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 16.22% year-to-date. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.84% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 21.11% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and COP make up approximately 28.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 4.11% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.96% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.52% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and EIX make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Industrial -1.4% Financial -1.5% Materials -1.5% Healthcare -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.6% Services -2.1%

