Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 29.55% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.38% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 46.76% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 29.00% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 55.98% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 45.78% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and MU make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.2% Services -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Financial -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Utilities -2.0%

