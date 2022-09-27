Markets
VLO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 29.55% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.38% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 46.76% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 29.00% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 55.98% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 45.78% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and MU make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Services -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.8%
Financial -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Utilities -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLOMPCXLEENPHMU

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular