Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.1%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 15.70% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.65% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 14.96% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and HFC make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 0.75% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 15.72% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 21.89% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Technology & Communications +1.3% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.5% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

