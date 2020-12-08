Markets
MRO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 30.28% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 47.79% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 51.86% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and OXY make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 39.52% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 271.16% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 14.99% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Services -0.6%

