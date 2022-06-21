Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 4.7%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.1% and 7.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.6% on the day, and up 39.55% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 25.94% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 53.82% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and XOM make up approximately 26.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and down 26.53% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.49% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc., is down 39.49% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and AMAT make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.7% Technology & Communications +2.2% Consumer Products +2.0% Financial +1.9% Utilities +1.7% Industrial +1.7% Healthcare +1.1% Materials +1.1% Services +0.8%

