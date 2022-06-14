Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 54.32% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 117.80% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 46.74% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PSX make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.0% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 27.30% on a year-to-date basis. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.49% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 17.56% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and MPWR make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -1.1% Utilities -2.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.