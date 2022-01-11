Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 13.42% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.48% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 19.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.65% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.52% year-to-date, and PTC Inc, is down 1.85% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and PTC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.1% Technology & Communications +1.0% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.7% Materials +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -1.3%

