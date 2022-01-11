Markets
APA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 13.42% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.48% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 19.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.65% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.52% year-to-date, and PTC Inc, is down 1.85% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and PTC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.1%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Services +0.9%
Healthcare +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA OXY XLE AMD PTC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular