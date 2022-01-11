Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 13.42% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.48% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 19.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.65% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.52% year-to-date, and PTC Inc, is down 1.85% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and PTC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+3.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-1.3%
